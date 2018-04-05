Zunker is living the dream at the Commonwealth Games

GAMES CAMPAIGN: Vanuatu beach volleyballers Lin Matuatu and Miller Pata with coach Shanon Zunker (centre) ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Bundaberg's Shanon Zunker might not be competing at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast but he is doing the next best thing.

The volleyball veteran will finally get to live out his dream this week, coaching the number 4-ranked Vanuatu women's team for his home Games.

The former Australian and Queensland represenative, who lives in Surfers Paradise, will manage Linline Matauatu and Miller Pata in their quest for gold.

The 40-year-old took on the job in January last year after forming close relationships with Pacific nations during his time as head of Bond University's beach volleyball program between 2007 and 2012.

Zunker said he jumped at the chance to be part of Vanuatu's medal push with the sport making its debut at the Games this year.

"We're playing on a beach that I've played many tournaments on myself and just being able to be involved in the event when everyone I know in beach volleyball is attending or involved is really cool,” Zunker said.

"Last year was pretty much chewed up in our qualification,” he said.

"We knew we wanted to get into the top four, which was automatic qualification for the Commonwealth Games.

"We were ranked fourth coming into the Games but ... we would expect to be tossing around for a place on the podium with New Zealand, Canada and Australia.”

Zunker said the Games preparation had been disrupted for the Vanuatu team with Pata returning to the team only recently after giving birth six months ago.

The Vanuatu duo will start their Games campaign on Saturday against Singapore before facing Rwanda (Sunday) and New Zealand (Monday) in other matches of the preliminary rounds. A top-two place would qualify the women for the quarter finals, which will be held on April 10.

The final will be held on April 12 with the tournament at Coolangatta Beach.