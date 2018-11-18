Menu
NO FEAR: Brothers United softball player Chelsea Zunker.
NO FEAR: Brothers United softball player Chelsea Zunker. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Zunker has no fears ahead of nationals

Shane Jones
by
18th Nov 2018 1:19 PM
SOFTBALL: Bundaberg's Chelsea Zunker says this year's nationals has better prepared her for another crack at the event.

The Brothers United softballer has been picked for Queensland's under-15 regional team for next year's nationals after impressing at the state titles recently on the Sunshine Coast.

She was picked with fellow Brothers player and Hervey Bay softballer Emily Baker (left) after both guided the Hervey Bay Softball Association to fourth in the state under-15 titles.

"I think I pitched well and batted well at the event,” she told the NewsMail.

"I'm really excited to be picked.”

This is the second time Zunker has been picked for the side after helping the Queensland Fire to finish sixth at this year's event.

Zunker said after experiencing a few close losses and a lot of developing as a player at the event she expects next year will be better for her.

"I hope to learn a lot more stuff,” she said.

"Get some more skill in my fielding, pitching and batting.”

Zunker credits the Hervey Bay Softball Association for helping her to get selected again.

She not only plays in the under-16 competition but is a regular for the seniors as well for Brothers.

The Bundaberg State High School student is in her third year of playing against the older ladies.

"It can be overwhelming at times when you have a big batter batting and you are pitching,” she said.

"But I like the challenge.”

She also can't wait to play in the same team as Baker at the nationals.

"I want to thank my coach Di Phillips for all the years of coaching and helping me in rep teams.”

Zunker heads to the nationals from January 5 to 11 in Mirrabooka in Western Australia.

brothers softball club chelsea zunker queensland softball
Bundaberg News Mail

