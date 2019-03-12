Zunker delivers to hand Brothers title

WINNER: Brothers United player Chelsea Zunker won the game with the final hit of the match against Terrors.

WINNER: Brothers United player Chelsea Zunker won the game with the final hit of the match against Terrors. Alistair Brightman

SOFTBALL: It is the ultimate dream of every sports player: making the play to secure your team a grand final win.

Brothers United player Chelsea Zunker got to play out that reality on Saturday in the under-16 final in the Hervey Bay Softball Association.

United played Hervey Bay's the Terrors in the final with the opposition 12-11 up after finishing their final inning.

Brothers needed to score at least two runs to win.

The side were able to get one run with one batter before Zunker stepped up to bat with two outs already and with a third ending the game.

"We had runners on bases as Chelsea went up to bat,” Brothers president Jan Law said.

"She hit a nice big hit centre field and got two runners home to win the game.”

The hit ended a long contest that went on for more than two hours and was the best final on the day.

Unfortunately the effort took its toll on the players who played in the A-grade final for the Firesticks later in the afternoon against The Waves (see right).

The under-16 team wasn't the only Brothers team to win with United Heat claiming the B-men final against Terrors.

Brothers pitcher Braedan Swanson was the 'player of the match' as he influenced the game with bat and ball.

"He scored four of the nine runs and was very good,” Law said.

"Winning two of the four finals was very nice for the club.

"We're proud of the teams for playing well and playing in good spirit.”