Zoo launches campaign to save animals

DIRE STRAITS: Snakes Downunder owner Ian Jenkins launched an adopt an animal campaign with the assistance of MP Stephen Bennett to save the zoo.

AFTER disclosing their financial struggles on Monday, Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo is hoping the community will support its new adopt-an-animal campaign to help assist with costs while the zoo is closed.

Snakes Downunder closed in late March due to coronavirus social distancing laws and owner Ian Jenkins said the situation was getting dire and they needed assistance to afford the costs associated with animal care.

He said he welcomed the Federal Government’s new $95.6 million support package for zoos which was announced yesterday, but said they still needed help now.

“While we are very appreciative of the Federal Government’s new funding package for zoos and aquariums, it may take time for that to kick in,” Mr Jenkins said.

The government’s support package will allow eligible exhibiting zoos and aquariums to have access to a grant that contributes towards up to six months of animal welfare operating costs.

This includes animal feed, enclosure, health and other specialised care expenses, and utilities directly related to the housing and caring for animals.

Mr Jenkins said he hoped visitors of his zoo and animal lovers alike would adopt an animal to support the zoo’s running costs in the interim.

“Any help from our zoo followers would be greatly appreciated,” he said.

“We’ve got some fantastic species around and some quite charismatic individuals within the groups of animals we’ve got here, so we thought it might be fun to offer them up for adoption to see if the public might be able to support them.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the zoo was facing an economic and animal welfare disaster as a result of the lockdown laws and encouraged people to help save the animals.

“Our local iconic zoo has closed its doors to visitors amidst the COVID-19 crisis, and behind-the-scenes operational costs continue to soar,” Mr Bennett said.

“These animals need to be fed and looked after, but with no customers coming through their doors, the situation is becoming more desperate by the hour for this small business and their beloved animals.”

Mr Bennett said he helped Snakes Downunder launch the adoption packages to encourage the community to get involved in an easy and fun way.

“From cuddly koalas to mischievous meerkats, or even our scaly reptile friends, there’s a vulnerable animal that needs our help,” he said.

“This well-loved iconic zoo is really doing it tough right now and we can do our bit to make sure these animals are looked after, so they are still around when the zoo can finally reopen.”

In support of the campaign, Mr Bennett said he pledged $100 towards the care of Matilda the koala.

Weekly updates of the adopted animals will be provided to anyone who commits to sponsorship.

Check their website for updates on the adopt an animal initaitive.