Zonta Club president seeks role in local council

ZONTA Club Bundaberg’s president Tanya McLoughlin is contesting for a seat in the local council chamber.

The Burnett Heads massage therapist is campaigning for Division 6 currently held by outgoing councillor Scott Rowleson.

She will run against coffee shop owner Kelly Woods, who announced last month her intentions to run for the local government election on March 28.

Mrs McLoughlin’s political motto is “authentic heartfelt communication”.

“A lot of the time people want to just be heard,” she said. “Yes, there’s real concerns and issues that need to be dealt with, but sometimes telling their story helps them feel like they are achieving to get past the issue.

“That’s what I’m about, bringing everybody with you, not climb on top of everybody to get there.”

Mrs McLoughlin hoped her candidacy inspired others to also take on leadership roles in the community.

“In the beginning before becoming a business owner, I was very shy,” Mrs McLoughlin said.

“I didn’t feel I had a voice or could speak up.

“I’d quite often be in the background just doing things in the community, and having that business has brought that out a little more, and I feel I can communicate a lot better.

“I know there’s a lot of people out there who don’t have great confidence as I didn’t in the beginning.”

Mrs McLoughlin created her massage and spiritual healing business Deeper Essentials 10 years ago.

She was considering leasing the business or closing it if she became the Division 6 councillor.

“I would be fully focused on the role,” Mrs McLoughlin said.

“And that’s okay, I’m quite prepared to do that.”

She endorsed the work that Cr Rowleson and the current council had done for the division in the current term, including work on the Burnett Heads town centre, and refurbishment of the Hummock lookout.

And she would not have run against Cr Rowleson if he decided to recontest the election.

But he had decided to step back from local government to spend more time with his children.

Mrs McLoughlin wanted to carry on with the work of the current council, including sewerage and drainage upgrades. And she wanted the next council to develop more community facilities, such as men’s sheds or gardens.

“I’m particularly passionate about ensuring our community has facilities, infrastructure and services that are inclusive for all its residents,” Mrs McLoughlin said. “Growth needs to go hand-in-hand with a good lifestyle for everyone from our young families to senior citizens.”