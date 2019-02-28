Menu
TRU3108 p32 and 33 Textile Beat
TRU3108 p32 and 33 Textile Beat Jane Milburn
Business

Zonta brings in Jane Milburn to Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
by
28th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A NEW look at clothing and a powerful message of change are what author Jane Milburn is set to bring to Bundaberg for International Women's Day, thanks to the Zonta Club of Bundaberg.

Ms Milburn, who is a social entrepreneur and renowned author of Slow Clothing, will headline the Zonta Club of Bundaberg's IWD Breakfast at Rowers on the River on Sunday, March10, and will also host workshops on Saturday, March 9.

These events will focus on how education and financial empowerment are keys to changing women's lives from the perspective of resourcefulness and creating more from less.

"We've been conditioned into believing we need to buy new stuff to appear successful. But in the rush to own things for reasons of status and looks, we have lost the opportunity to be mindful and resourceful through the act of making and creating,” she said.

"When we think of waste as a resource not a reject, then suddenly there are opportunities all around us - in our wardrobes, op shops and tip shops.

"Instead of thinking a hole in your jumper is a reason to toss it and buy new, we can rethink mending as an opportunity for upcycling and creative reuse of natural resources.”

Zonta Club president Alex Grove said the club's aim was to empower the women and girls of Bundaberg through inspirational activities.

For more details and to book, visit Zonta Club of Bundaberg on Facebook.

