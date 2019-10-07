Zonage outline baffles local

Burnett Heads resident Peter Scanlan questions why his land should be zoned as "special purpose" when so much more development at the port is needed.

A BURNETT Heads resident is confused at government bureaucracy proposing to label his property as “special purpose”.

Peter Scanlan owns two rural blocks of property alongside each other on Rowlands Rd and from a distance, at his back fence, you can see the Port of Bundaberg’s sugar terminal.

It’s the proximity to the port, which was declared to be a State Development Area in 2017, which has influenced the Bundaberg Regional Council proposals.

Mr Scanlan said there is plenty of space, even if the port’s infrastructure was to grow.

But he feels that if the Bundaberg Regional Council changes its zonage around the port’s SDA, the uncertainty of what it means could impact his property value.

The Bundaberg Regional Council said it has proposed zoned changes which matches those that were introduced when the SDA came into effect in December, 2017.

“Most land in the Bundaberg SDA that is not strategic port land was previously included in a rural zoning under council’s planning scheme, except for a small number of rural residential lots at Rowlands Rd,” a council spokeswoman said.

“However, since the SDA Development Scheme took effect in December 2017, the use of this land has actually been regulated by the state.”

It means that changes of use on these properties can require state government approval, but council can still regulate some forms of development.

Mr Scanlan said the bureaucracy to rezone was “getting ahead of itself”, considering 27 ships used the port in the last financial year.

“That’s one a fortnight, that’s nothing.

“You’ve driven to the port, there’s plenty of room.

“Is it necessary to do all this rezoning when it’s a good way away from the port itself?”

For information on the State Development Area, go to State Development Department’s website.