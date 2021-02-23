Menu
Who are Extinction Rebellion and what do they want?
Zombies surround Parliament House in climate protest

by Cormac Pearson
23rd Feb 2021 9:29 AM
Extinction Rebellion protesters are at Parliament House this morning dressed as zombies to protest climate change inaction on the first sitting day of parliament in 2021.

The group which has around thirty people have blocked Alice Street outside Parliament House while dancing to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.

An Extinction Rebellion protester dancing in the middle of the road during peak traffic outside Parliament House.
Traffic built up George Street and Alice Street as the group danced, streaming the performance live via Facebook.

The group was briefly on the grounds of Parliament House before police moved them back on to the footpath.

Police watch on as protesters danced outside Parliament House.
Police are in attendance but there have been no altercations so far.

The group chanted 'we'll be back' and announced they may be making another appearance on March 22.

