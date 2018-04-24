Payne’s Zizzis back for Breeders’

Jockey Billy Egan riding Zizzis to victory in the Magic Millions Adelaide 2YO Classic, on Adelaide Cup Day at Morphettville. Picture: AAP/David Mariuz

PATRICK Payne's Zizzis will chase her second Adelaide feature for the season in Saturday's $120,000 Group 3 Breeders' Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville.

The Adelaide Magic Millions 2YO Classic winner headlines nominations that include last-start Dequetteville Stakes winner Fundamentalist, one of four nominations from the Lindsay Park stable.

Zizzis was freshened up following her impressive Adelaide Cup Day win before tasting defeat for the first time at Mornington last Monday.

The filly jumped a dominant $2.20 favourite before flashing home from the back of the field to run second behind $26 chance Daskarzine.

Racing Victoria stewards indicated there was concern regarding the tactics adopted by jockey Billy Egan in the early and middle stages of the race with initial evidence taken from Egan and Payne at Mornington with the matter now adjourned.

The Hawkes stable has Goldin Farms pair Heart Conquered and Sunset Watch entered while Leon Macdonald and co-trainer Andrew Gluyas stable have nominated both Gotta Be Good and Tequila Time.

Tequila Time wins at Morphettville. Picture: Atkins Photography

Tequila Time has looked awesome winning his two starts in 2018, backed from $10 into $6 when he scored by 3.6 lengths first-up at Morphettville on March 24 before an equally as impressive 2.7-length win last time out.

South Australian Derby hopefuls will have their final lead-up in the $120,000 Group 3 Chairman's Stakes (2000m).

Last-start Port Adelaide Guineas winner Spring Choice is a notable omission from nominations that include four from the Darren Weir stable - Amerock, Civil Disobedience and Leicester along with Savaheat who won the Hill Smith in Adelaide back in the spring.