Zipline fall victim identified as father-of-three

AN Adelaide father-of-three has been identified as the victim of a tragic fall at a Far North ziplining attraction.

Dean Sanderson, 50, is believed to have plunged about 15 metres while on the ziplining course at Jungle Surfing Canopy in Cape Tribulation.

He suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife Shannon, 48, also fell and suffered suspected spinal injuries.

She remains in the Cairns Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being flown out of the remote and dense rainforest area by Rescue 510 helicopter.

The couple is understood to have been holidaying in the region and is from the outer Adelaide suburb of Woodcroft.

Pictures on social media show them staying and dining in Port Douglas in the days before.

Investigations into the cause of the fall are continuing with police and Workplace Health and Safety officers at the site on Camelot Close.

Speaking late yesterday Far North police Insp Rhys Newton said he could not say whether the fall had occurred when the couple was in the process of ziplining or stationary.

Ferntree Rainforest Lodge at Cape Tribulation managing director Mark Cromwell, whose property neighbours the tourist attraction said he believed a cable had snapped.

"It sounds like there was an equipment failure," he said.

"I think the whole cable came down, with two people on it."

In 2004, an English tourist suffered severe head injuries after plunging 30m at the same attraction and tour guide Steve Jay Clark was later jailed for two years and eight months.

Jungle Adventures was founded in 1995 by Stephen Walsh, who died in a car crash in May 2010.

EARLIER: Police are returning to Cape Tribulation this morning to continue an investigation after a man fell 15m to his death at a ziplining attraction.

The 50-year-old South Australian man was pronounced dead at the scene late yesterday after he and his 48-year-old partner plunged to the rainforest floor at the Jungle Surfing Canopy in the Daintree.

She was flown to Cairns Hospital by the Rescue 510 helicopter and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Workplace Health and Safety investigators are also expected to arrive at the Cape Tribulation Rd property this morning.

It is understood the Special Emergency Response Team is heading to the site to assist investigators as it is in dense terrain.

The Forensic Crash Unit and detectives from Mossman are also part of the investigation.

The tragedy has rocked the community and Douglas Shire mayor Julia Leu, who knows many staff working at the attraction, said it was devastating.

"Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends of those affected," she said.

"Our hearts are with the injured woman and we are wishing her a speedy recovery.

"This is a very popular and multi award-winning tourist attraction for our area.

"It's always so sad and tragic when something like this happens to people who are enjoying our beautiful area."

She said the Cape Tribulation community was "very close-knit" and tourism was key to the area.

"At this stage we are unsure of the cause and we will await an investigation by authorities," she said.

"Tourism is a key industry of our economy and certainly in the Daintree rainforest as well.

"My heart goes out to all the community of Cape Tribulation who I know will be devastated by this tragedy."

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.