Zipline death probe could take ‘days’

Dean Sanderson died after falling from a zipline at Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours at Cape Tribulation. Picture: Supplied by family

THE Far North's tourism boss says he hopes the zipline death does not spell the end of the company as authorities reveal theinvestigation into the tragedy could go on for "days".

Adelaide father-of-three Dean Sanderson, 50, fell 16m to his death while on a tour with wife Shannon, 48, at the Jungle Surfing Canopy attraction in Cape Tribulation.

She suffered suspected spinal and shoulder injuries and remains in Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland chief executive Mark Olsen said he had reached out to the operator and to offer support and a visit to the site before they reopened.

Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours director Phoebe Kitto said on Wednesday they were co-operating with authorities and would be closed until at least October 30.

Mr Olsen described the incident as "shocking and tragic" but said tourism businesses in the region were particularly resilient.

"I wouldn't speculate on the future of the business," he said.

(But FNQ businesses) have dealt with changes from so many fronts over so many years, I have absolute confidence that the businesses in this region will support Jungle Surfing and the community will come behind them.

"Where they go as a business is entirely up to them, it's a decision for them, but we know that visitors continue to want and desire these sorts of experiences."

Police and Workplace Health and Safety officers continue to probe the site which is in a dense section of the Daintree rainforest and the scene is still being guarded overnight.

Damian McGann, a family friend of the Sandersons, yesterday launched a GoFundMe in a bid to cover funeral and travel costs after a scammer had attempted to set up a fake fund.

Mr McGann said he had known the family for almost 15 years after meeting Dean through work and was devastated by the tragedy.

"He was just a genuine, salt-of-the-earth guy who would help everybody out," he said.

"He was the life of the party.

"They are a very, very close family, always have been. Dean and Shannon were joined at the hip to this is tragic."

He said Mrs Sanderson was awake, but likely faced a lengthy stay in hospital.

"The family is going to have a lot of out of pocket expenses for flying up there, to Shannon's extended recovery," he said.

"If this can take a little bit of the burden off.

"My wife passed away a couple of years ago and they were one of the first families to reach out because that's the type of people they are."

The entrance to Jungle Surfing Canopy, which is closed until at least October 30. Photo Peter Michael

SAFETY FIRST

TOURISM Tropical North Queensland boss Mark Olsen said they would support any changes recommended as part of the probe into the ziplining death if it improved safety for tourists in the Daintree.

Calls have begun for both a permanent emergency services presence and better mobile phone coverage in the Cape Tribulation.

"Anything that can be done to ensure that visitors who are reaching out to visit the world's oldest rainforest need to know and feel that they are safe," he said.