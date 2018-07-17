Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUT: Brisbane Lions captain Emma Zielke is on the sidelines after breaking her leg.
OUT: Brisbane Lions captain Emma Zielke is on the sidelines after breaking her leg. DAN PELED
Sport

Zielke suffers serious injury in Lions victory

Shane Jones
by
17th Jul 2018 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: Bundaberg's Emma Zielke won't be doing much for the next few weeks.

The Brisbane Lions captain broke her fibula during the side's 73 points win over the Gold Coast in the Winter Series at Metricon Stadium.

Zielke in the second quarter was stretchered off the ground by medical staff with initial reports that she had injured her ankle.

Zielke confirmed she had broken her leg, although did not say which one, Sunday.

"Unfortunately won't be able to do this again (play football) for a while after breaking my leg in our last winter series game yesterday,” she said on Twitter.

"Thank you to everyone who has messaged me.

"I'll be back sooner rather than later.”

It's not the first time the Lioness has faced serious injury.

In September she suffered a punctured lung and two broken ribs during a sickening collision in the Allies game against Victoria in the AFL women State of Origin.

She had to drive back to Brisbane as she couldn't fly but she was fit enough to start playing in season two of AFL women's this February.

Brisbane Lions media manager Josie Fielding told the NewsMail the fracture won't affect Zielke's preparation for next year's season.

But she has been ruled out for the rest of the season for her Queensland women's AFL club Coorparoo.

The side is expected to plays in the finals next month.

afl womens brisbane lions emma zielke
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bennett: Why school sport should be compulsory

    premium_icon Bennett: Why school sport should be compulsory

    News MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett is backing calls to make sport compulsory in Queensland schools to encourage healthier, active kids.

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:03 PM
    Should we ban smoking at work?

    Should we ban smoking at work?

    Health POLL: Smokers could cost our economy a staggering $388 billion.

    Migrants not staying in regional areas

    premium_icon Migrants not staying in regional areas

    Politics One in 10 migrants use country towns as pit stops before city life.

    Neighbour saves woman from burning unit

    premium_icon Neighbour saves woman from burning unit

    News 'As soon as I opened the door I could hear her calling for help'

    Local Partners