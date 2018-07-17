Zielke suffers serious injury in Lions victory

OUT: Brisbane Lions captain Emma Zielke is on the sidelines after breaking her leg.

AUSSIE RULES: Bundaberg's Emma Zielke won't be doing much for the next few weeks.

The Brisbane Lions captain broke her fibula during the side's 73 points win over the Gold Coast in the Winter Series at Metricon Stadium.

Zielke in the second quarter was stretchered off the ground by medical staff with initial reports that she had injured her ankle.

Zielke confirmed she had broken her leg, although did not say which one, Sunday.

"Unfortunately won't be able to do this again (play football) for a while after breaking my leg in our last winter series game yesterday,” she said on Twitter.

"Thank you to everyone who has messaged me.

"I'll be back sooner rather than later.”

It's not the first time the Lioness has faced serious injury.

In September she suffered a punctured lung and two broken ribs during a sickening collision in the Allies game against Victoria in the AFL women State of Origin.

She had to drive back to Brisbane as she couldn't fly but she was fit enough to start playing in season two of AFL women's this February.

Brisbane Lions media manager Josie Fielding told the NewsMail the fracture won't affect Zielke's preparation for next year's season.

But she has been ruled out for the rest of the season for her Queensland women's AFL club Coorparoo.

The side is expected to plays in the finals next month.