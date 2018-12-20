Zielke happy to hand reigns over and focus on footy

AUSSIE RULES: Bundaberg's Emma Zielke says losing the captaincy could allow her to reach another level of football for the Brisbane Lions next year.

Zielke's two-year leadership ended last week with Leah Kaslar taking over as the AFL Women's team captain for the new season that starts in February.

The 30-year-old led the Lions during the start of the competition and was the only captain in the first two seasons to lead a team into two grand finals.

But while disappointed not to lead again the midfielder is looking at the positives.

"I'm really happy to hand it over to her,” Zielke told the NewsMail.

"For the past two seasons she has been up the top with me in voting but I've just been able to get ahead.

"She came over the top of me and this year it slipped.

"But she is a great leader for the football club and she is going to lead the team perfectly.”

Zielke said it would allow her to focus on playing her role in the team, which has been hampered according to her in the past season through injuries and leading the team.

"I personally didn't have my best season (this year), I wasn't able to play decent football after my broken ribs hampered with pre-season,” she said.

"I now don't have the pressure to focus on getting the team ready, I've got a little bit more time now to focus on my game.

"It's going to be quite positive.”

Zielke said it was still great to lead the team and was proud of the culture she helped create.

She's now focusing on getting ready for round one and has completed most of pre-season despite a broken leg in July.

"I'm actually in a better spot physically than last year,” she said.

"I've completed a majority of the running program and I'm ready to hit the ground running.”

Zielke is now on break and will visit family in Bundaberg this weekend.