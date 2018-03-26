Menu
CLOSE: Emma Zielke (right) chases Bulldog Emma Kearney.
AFL

Zielke and Lions fall short again in AFL women's decider

Shane Jones
by
26th Mar 2018 9:38 AM

AUSSIE RULES: So close yet so far again for the Brisbane Lions and Bundy's Emma Zielke.

The Lioness and her teammates have fallen short of their first AFL women's premiership, losing to the Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon.

History repeated itself in the worst possible way with the side falling by the same margin as the year before, losing by six points.

The game also ended in the same location as the year before, in the Lions forward line as the side couldn't find a target to level the game.

The Lions lost the game after a dominant third quarter by the Bulldogs, which saw them kick three goals and lead by 13 points heading into the final quarter.

Brisbane's comeback in the final term wasn't enough, despite them giving it their all.

"We said at the last quarter break there was nothing to lose, we just got to roll the dice and take everything on,” Zielke told the Lions official site.

"I'm proud of the girls for fighting it out to the end.”

Zielke said the difference was the forward lines in the end.

"They took their opportunities when they went forward,” she said. "We were up in all the starts throughout the entire game, our pressure was insane.

"We couldn't get it down into our forward line as often as we wanted to.”

Zielke said the team would now regroup and focus on bouncing back next season.

Bundaberg News Mail
