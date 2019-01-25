'ZERO TOLERANCE': Cops, fisheries team up in traffic op

Police from Bundaberg conducted a joint operation with officers from Queensland Boating and Fisheries in Avondale yesterday.

BUNDABERG police conducted a joint operation with officers from Queensland Boating and Fisheries in Avondale yesterday, resulting in 10 infringements and six notices to appear in court.

Operation Romeo Deckle, a traffic enforcement and education operation, was conducted from 8am to 3pm on Rosedale Rd on Thursday.

A combined force was involved in the operation, including officers from Boating and Fisheries, Road Policing Unit, Wide Bay Tac Crime Unit, Drug Testing Unit, Bundaberg Dog Squad and officers from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch.

Of the 863 roadside breath tests conducted, no drivers were found to be over the legal drink driving limit, however, three drivers out of 54 tested positive for driving with drugs in their systems.

The positive tests have been sent off for further analysis.

Senior Constable Mick Gray said police were "relatively happy with no positive drink driver out of 863 tests done but are concerned regarding three out of the 54 drug tests returning a positive result”.

"Just like drink driving, police will not tolerate drug driving and any person found with drugs or under the influence of drugs will be charged appropriately,” he said.

Compliance checks of the weight and sizing of crabs were conducted by Bundaberg Fisheries officers as well, resulting in 11 female crabs and 7 undersized crabs being located.

Ten traffic and infringement notices, as well as six notices to appear in court were issued during the operation.

Sen-Const Gray said the joint operation was a great success and was a timely reminder, especially before the Australia Day weekend, that officers would be out in force to ensure the community were doing the right thing and motorist safety.

"If you intend on getting together with friends, be responsible and do the Aussie thing by looking after your mate. Don't let them drink and drive, have a plan B in place,” he said.