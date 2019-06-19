Our Voice star can't help it if he's cool, says Boy George

Zeek Power during his battle round performance on The Voice.

Zeek Power during his battle round performance on The Voice. Channel 9

KEEPING his cool has earned Zeek Power a spot in the next round of The Voice.

The 28-year-old, who grew up in Rockhampton and Bowen, knew he needed to impress his coach Kelly Rowland after she put him on notice for "holding back" during his knockout performance last week.

Power pulled out all the stops in tonight's vocal battle against Lara Dabbagh, with both singers hitting highs in their rendition of Lovely by Billie Eilish.

"You brought out something different this week Zeek," Rowland said. "You have these moments in your voice that are just so tender. It's one of a kind and that's what labels look for."

Coach Boy George was also full of praise for the singer songwriter and his "cool" charisma.

"You can't help it if you're cool," he said.

"Zeek you've just got something about you that is very honest and it doesn't have to be perfect, that's not what being emotional is about. It's about being a bit broken and edgy and a bit frayed and I think you have that in droves."

Zeek Power and Lara Dabbagh sang Lovely by Billie Eilish and Khalid.



Even though he wasn't victorious in his battle, Rowland used her wildcard option to take Power through to the live shows.

"Your spirit and drive is matched by your voice. It's so authentic and I think you have the space to grow and blossom," she said.

Making the Top 16 and progressing to the live shows is a significant milestone on the reality singing show, with the votes of the viewing public deciding who says and who goes each week.

"Kelly sees something in me worth saving and I need to start seeing that as well," Power said.

"This is my passion and I want to do this for the rest of my life."

The Voice continues on Sunday at 7pm on Nine.