Zarraffa's set for Bundaberg

AFTER searching for the perfect drive-through location, Zarraffa's Coffee will open its doors in Bundaberg in coming days.

Celebrating 20 years in retail this year, the Aussie-owned coffee franchise chain has found the ideal location on Takalvan St, adjacent to Stockland (Sugarland).

"We have seen a lot of love for a new Bundy store, especially on social media, since the previously closest store in Bargara closed some years back,” managing director Kenton Campbell said.

"It's really been down to finding the right site, and for a time, the right franchisee but once we settled on the location I decided we couldn't hold off any longer and took it on as a corporate store.”

Thirty people have been employed and the whole team is keen to welcome locals to a new range of hot and cold drinks, tasty, easy food options and drive-through and dine-in service.”

Mr Campbell said Zarraffa's has been working on its food offering for the past two years and there is always something delicious to snack on for customers across the day.

"From our ZBR (zarraffa's brekkie roll), to our raisin toast, zed bread, smashed avo or cake selection; from dawn to late evening we have it covered,” he said.

The new store will be open from 5am to 10pm daily, serving people on the way to and from work and across the day, seven days a week.

"It's becoming standard for a lot of our stores to be able to cater to tradies and emergency workers, or mums and dads on school pick up and drop-offs, commuters, people wanting to meet up with friends or conduct a work meeting - we're open to suit,” Mr Campbell said.

"We are big on customising - from size, to strength, flavour and temperature - we'll cater wherever possible to make your individually perfect cup of coffee, every time.”