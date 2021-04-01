Star's bush getaway with Aussie girlfriend

Zac Efron has been spotted in a remote Blue Mountains location with his Aussie girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and his brother Dylan.

Actor Zac Efron has been spotted on a bushwalking adventure in the Blue Mountains - with his Aussie girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and brother Dylan Efron both in tow.

The visit to Katoomba in the Blue Mountains comes as Zac continues filming the next season of his Netflix eco-travel show, Down to Earth, here in Australia.

Imagine spotting Zac Efron on your bushwalk. Picture: Media-mode.com

The 33-year-old was last week shooting scenes at an 'urban farm' in Melbourne's Federation Square, where he was joined by former Byron Bay waitress and model Valladares, 26.

In this new season of Down to Earth, Efron travels around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien "in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. The hosts bring viewers to beautiful locales where they seek out sustainable practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey."

Zac and Vanessa go bush. Picture: Media-mode.com

Efron had filmed the first season of Down to Earth in various locations around the world, before he was rushed to Australia due to a medical emergency while filming another project in Papua New Guinea last year.

Since then, he's embraced a low-key life here in Oz, settling on the NSW north coast and dating Valladares. The couple met at the General Store & Cafe in Byron around June last year, where she was waiting tables.

Vanessa and Zac have been practically inseparable since they started dating. Picture: Media-mode.com

Filming his new movie Gold in South Australia in February, he even took a quick break to go camping in the South Australian Outback in a caravan.

And younger brother Dylan recently flew into Sydney to work behind the scenes of the show, completing two weeks in hotel quarantine on arrival.

Zac posted this photo to Instagram the other day and we thought you might like to see it.

Dylan's entry into the country was not without controversy, with Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram later explaining why he had been granted an exemption.

"The exemption was granted on the basis of the applicant having critical skills and was supported by the NSW Government," he said.

Zac Efron and brother Dylan (left) at Kangaroo Island. Picture: Instagram

"Mr Efron's arrival was not included in NSW flight caps and did not impact on the number of Australians that could return."

Outram added that the Netflix show, which is being filmed in Australia, is expected to pump $2 million into the local film industry.

Originally published as Zac's bush getaway with Aussie girlfriend