Purton lifts Aussie spirits in Hong Kong

Zac Purton raises his arms in celebration after winning the Hong Kong Mile on Beauty Generation. Picture: Grant Peters/Trackside Photography

Zac Purton's stunning surge to record-equalling status at Hong Kong's Longines international meeting has come against a grim backdrop - the contrasting plights of Tye ­Angland and Nash Rawiller.

With Angland hospitalised after a race fall two weeks ago at Sha Tin, and Rawiller serving a 15-month corruption ban, it was left to Hong Kong's premier jockey Purton to lift Australian spirits at the "world turf championships".

Victory in the Vase (2400m) on Exultant and the Mile (1600m) on Beauty Generation shunted Purton on to level pegging with eight Group 1 wins at the meeting with French hoop Gerald Mosse.

Trained by expatriate Australian John Moore, Beauty Generation annihilated rivals to underline his ranking as the world's top miler, with plans now to campaign the superstar abroad.

"He's a beast. I'm just happy for the horse. There were ­expectations, but I knew he would do that today," Purton said.

Zac Purton guides Beauty Generation to an empahtic win in the Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin. Picture: Grant Peters/Trackside Photography

Chris Waller's Comin' Through faded to 12th place, beating two home.

Purton holds a six-win lead in this season's title race over Karis Teetan as he chases a third premiership in racing's most competitive jurisdiction.

The Vase was a disappointment for several Melbourne spring visitors.

Rostropovich (seventh) was caught wide; Prince Of Arran (eighth) missed the start; ­Latrobe (11th) was unsuited by the sluggish tempo; and Red Verdon (13th) was badly hampered by Waldgeist late.

Mr Stunning became the first horse since Japan's Lord Kanaloa to win the Hong Kong Sprint (1200m).

Rawiller had enjoyed one of the most important victories of his career on Mr Stunning 12 months ago.

Teetan took the mount.

Purton (left) riding Exultant defeats Joao Moreira on Lys Gracieux in the Hong Kong Vase. Picture: Getty Images

Angland remains in hospital as doctors assess serious ­injuries sustained in a seemingly innocuous fall.

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer David Hall savoured an important victory when Ho Ho Khan claimed the Fantastic Light Handicap (1800m).

John Size combined with Joao Moreira to win the ­Maurice Handicap (1600m) with Insayshable.

Glorious Forever won the Hong Kong Cup (2000m) from Japan's Deidre, with last year's winner Time Warp - ridden by Purton - third.

