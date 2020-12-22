Zac Efron goes Aussie with mullet

Zac Efron is now a fully-fledged Australian, thanks to his new haircut.

The star, who has been living in Australia for a few months, has debuted a mullet.

Efron went to Atta Boy Hair in Adelaide to get his new haircut, and even decided to give the owner Robby Lippett a trim while he was there.

Zac Efron has opted for a mullet while living in South Australia. Picture: Instagram

Efron is living in South Australia at the moment while he films his new movie Gold.

He will star alongside Anthony Hayes and award-winning actor Susie Porter, while Hayes will also direct the film, which is based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Polly Smyth.

Zac lent a hand at cutting the barber shop owner’s hair. Picture: Instagram.

Gold is a thriller about greed and the lengths people will go to secure themselves a fortune. It follows two drifters travelling through the outback who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found.

They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty, with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment.

The other man remains and must endure the harsh desert climate, preying wolves and intruders while battling the creeping doubt that he has been abandoned to his own fate.

Hayes said it was an "absolute gift" to have secured Efron as his main man for the film.

"I can't wait to deliver this bold, visceral and cinematic film to audiences all around the world," he said.

Zac has been residing in Australia since August, where he met his new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

The two are currently living together in a luxurious $22 million beachfront mansion in Byron Bay.

Vanessa met Zac at the Byron Bay General Store cafe where she was working.

