Mystery poo baffles hiker in remote bushland

A hiker may have stumbled across compelling evidence of a yowie after finding a massive pile of greasy poo in a very unusual position.

A hiker may have stumbled across compelling evidence of a yowie after finding a massive pile of greasy poo in a very unusual position.

A HIKER may have stumbled across compelling evidence of a yowie in remote Far North Queensland after finding a massive pile of greasy poo in a very unusual position.

Yowie agnostics and all-out believers across the region are gradually gathering a collection of strange happenings and bizarre artefacts that suggest some kind of supernatural interference.

Some claims on the Tablelands Yowie Sightings social media group might seem far-fetched, but one stands out as particularly inexplicable.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named for fear of a backlash, shared one piece of evidence on behalf of a friend - another "pretty shy country sort of bloke who doesn't like any attention".

A hiker walking near the Einasleigh River in central Far North Queensland thought he may have found traces of a yowie marking its territory after spotting a large pile of unusual droppings on top of a termite mound. Other suspected "yowie markings" have also been found, such as old railway sleepers high in the treetops. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

MORE NEWS

Cairns yowie sighting sparks fierce expert debate

Truth behind mysterious Trinity Beach 'bunker'

Tragic story behind spooky Tablelands 'castle'

He was walking out west near the Einasleigh River when he discovered a huge pile of dung "carefully placed" on a broken termite mound.

"Whatever did this decided to break the termite mound and poo on it," the man said.

"No animal I know of would/could do that.

"Also the poo looks nothing like pig, roo, emu etc."

The scat was fresh enough to still have moisture in it, so the hiker knew that whatever was responsible could not be too far away.

He reported feeling an overwhelming sense of being watched as he walked on.

A hiker walking near the Einasleigh River in central Far North Queensland thought he may have found traces of a yowie marking its territory after spotting a large pile of unusual droppings on top of a termite mound. Other suspected "yowie markings" have also been found, such as old railway sleepers high in the treetops. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Not too far ahead, he found a pair of heavy wooden railway sleepers perched up in a treetop.

"I know people often see tree limbs placed oddly up in trees and suspect yowie activity but limbs can fall from above naturally," the man said.

"A bloody heavy railway sleeper in a tree ain't natural!

"Once my mate saw this he knew he was not alone and had the ominous feeling he wasn't welcome.

"He cut the trek short and headed back towards civilisation.

"But he felt the exact moment the 'being watched' sensation stopped."

Other suspected "yowie markings" have also been found, such as old railway sleepers high in the treetops. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The hiker reportedly calmed his nerves with a few rums at the Einasleigh Hotel several hours later and told the publican what he had seen and felt.

The barman "wasn't surprised and shared some other similar stories from the area".

However, the yowie poo report drew a blank when the Cairns Post called the Einasleigh Hotel with the publican John Wood saying it sounded like "a whole lot of bulls***".

Fellow licensee Bianca Cawood said the town had never been busier with tourists packing into the area since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

The Einasleigh Hotel — spiritual home to a few yowie-ish blokes. PHOTO: JOHN ANDERSEN

However, she doubted many were yowie hunters.

"There's a few of the locals that could pass as yowies but I don't think anyone's coming out here for that," she said.

The Tablelands Yowie Sightings group can be found on Facebook.

Originally published as Yowie turds: Mystery poo baffles hiker in remote bushland