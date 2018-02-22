'You've been waiting for this' flasher says at woman's door

"YOU'VE been waiting for me. You've been waiting for this.”

And with that short statement, a grinning Darren John Brennan, 44, lifted up his T-shirt to expose his bare nether regions to a less than impressed Bargara resident.

It's not clear what reaction Brennan had expected but when the unfortunate victim responded, "For God's sake”, Brennan took it as his cue to leave and run pantless up the driveway towards holiday villas, Sandcastles on the Beach, where he attempted to hide.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, Brennan pleaded guilty to one count each of trespassing and wilful exposure resulting from his bizarre actions along Miller St on January 30 this year.

Bundaberg police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police had responded to a call from a concerned resident who told police a man had exposed himself after knocking on her door about 8.40pm.

The court heard Brennan was wearing no pants when he approached the door and after lifting his shirt to expose himself, he ran off towards the Sandcastles accommodation units.

When police turned up they found a pair of shorts and underwear in the woman's front yard, with the shorts containing an unlocked mobile phone.

The court heard subsequent checks revealed the phone belonged to Brennan, who was booked into Sandcastles as a guest.

Police were also alerted a still semi-naked Brennan's location on the roof of the beachside accommodation facility.

Sgt Burgess said Brennan was observed to have run around with no pants on and was still without his pants when police eventually found Brennan, who was clearly affected by drugs and alcohol.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client had "significant mental health issues” which had been compounded by drug and alcohol use following his long-term relationship breakdown.

Mr Maloy said Brennan had little memory of his actions on Tuesday, January 30.

"He can't remember, it's all a fog,” he said.

Mr Maloy said it was not surprising given his level of "intoxication”, before he handed Magistrate Neil Lavaring medical material to support Brennan's mental health issues and the steps he had since taken to address them.

Mr Lavaring opted to remand Brennan in custody overnight Monday while he considered the material.

This week, Brennan fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court, where a conviction was recorded but no further punishment was handed down.

Already serving a suspended sentence for other offences, Mr Lavaring extended the operational period.