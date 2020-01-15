Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Youtube prankster faces court over ‘underwater’ car stunt

by Josephine Lim
15th Jan 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A YOUTUBE prankster has faced court over driving offences allegedly committed during an 'underwater car' stunt last year.

Michael Alexander Philippou, 28, who runs the RackaRacka Youtube channel with his twin brother Danny, appeared in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court following his arrest in December.

He faces seven charges including reckless driving, driving uninsured and unregistered, and breaching standards of a road vehicle.

The offences related to a stunt pulled in January 16 last year, where Philippou allegedly drove a car filled to the brim with water through the Lonsdale Hotel bottle shop drive through.

A video taken by a bystander was posted on to social media and the pair later uploaded a full version on to their Youtube channel, racking up 1.2 million views since.

In December, the brothers uploaded another video showing Philippou arrested for offences relating to the January prank.

In the video, they described how Danny was first pulled over in a driveway and pretended to be his twin brother. They claimed charges of false identity were later dropped.

Youtubers RackaRacka made a video of the underwater car stunt and uploaded to their Youtube channel. Source: Youtube
Youtubers RackaRacka made a video of the underwater car stunt and uploaded to their Youtube channel. Source: Youtube

 

The Youtube pranksters arrested last year. Photo: Youtube
The Youtube pranksters arrested last year. Photo: Youtube

The twins turned up to court on Wednesday morning with a large group of people in tow and filmed outside the courtside.

Philippou will face court again next month.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
crime social media stunt youtube youtuber

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fronts court after name-calling police officers

        premium_icon Man fronts court after name-calling police officers

        News IT WAS 3.19am when a man was charged with public nuisance after telling the police they were bastards.

        Here's some great local stories you may have missed

        Here's some great local stories you may have missed

        News Recently, a plethora of stories have made headlines

        Dairy farmers continue to struggle with no rain

        premium_icon Dairy farmers continue to struggle with no rain

        Business Despite the recent wet weather and promising forecast for more rain, cafe owner...

        Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

        premium_icon Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

        News Two men were given a pre-dawn shock when their boat was taken for a ride.