YouTube knuckle duster not legal

"I've explained to him a lot of things seen on YouTube are illegal in this country.” Craig Warhurst
Ross Irby
by

HE WAS no ninja warrior but for one Bundy teenager browsing the internet, the devices he saw online he thought he could easily make. So he did.

Except the 18-year-old didn't click that the nunchakus and knuckle dusters he thought were cool when spotted on YouTube were illegal to have in Queensland.

Bundaberg police on a visit to his home after a report of a disturbance got their eyes on the devices and he was charged with two offences.

The teen pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possession of a restricted item, nunchakus, on September 30; and unlawful possession of a Category M weapon - knuckle dusters.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said that when the nunchakus and knuckle dusters were found in the house the teenager said he owned the devices and was not aware it was an offence.

He told the officers he manufactured the knuckle dusters himself from a bike sprocket.

Duty lawyer Craig Ryan said the teen had no idea they were an illegal weapon and built the items after viewing it on YouTube and thought it a good idea.

"His room is full of things made from watching YouTube," Mr Ryan said.

"He had no intention of using them and is unlikely to offend again.

"I've explained to him a lot of things seen on YouTube are illegal in this country."

Magistrate Belinda Merrin accepted he had no intention of using the devices. She placed him on a good behaviour order for six months with a $500 own recognisance. No conviction was recorded, Ms Merrin saying that many items available online were illegal in Australia.

