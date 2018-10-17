Menu
But...what about my cat videos.
News

YouTube suffers global outage

by Rhian Deutrom
17th Oct 2018 12:16 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM

UPDATE: YouTube has returned to its former self, with users across the world breathing a collective sigh of relief.

  Almost two hours after the planet experienced the terrifying outage, representatives for the video streaming service reassured us all that the natural order of the world has been restored.

YouTube users are reporting that the worldwide video streaming service is currently down.

The website appears to be experiencing widespread service disruption.

Users attempting to visit the site have reported seeing a blank website frame instead of the usual homepage.

Users took to social media to confirm that their location was also experiencing the same access issues.

One user tweeted a map of outage hot spots around the world, supplied by downdetector.

YouTube tweeted that it was aware of the disruption to YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music and was working to fix it as soon as possible.

Youtube's message for users during the outage.
