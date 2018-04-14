Youths to the rescue for the Buccaneers

HOME TEST: The Wide Bay Buccaneers, against Sunshine Coast Wanderers earlier this season, will face Eastern Suburbs today.

HOME TEST: The Wide Bay Buccaneers, against Sunshine Coast Wanderers earlier this season, will face Eastern Suburbs today. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: The Wide Bay Buccaneers will turn to their youth today as the side returns to Bundy.

The Buccaneers will take on Eastern Suburbs at Martens Oval, with a few players in doubt for the clash.

Forwards Sam Meyer and Ben Wilks face fitness tests after missing last week's match against Mitchelton because of injuries.

Fellow Buccs player John Cullen will join the duo with a late test after being forced off the field with a hamstring strain during the match.

Meanwhile, Nathan Bartlett and Jacob Lynch are out for work and personal reasons.

The situation has left Buccaneers coach Adrian Elmes with plenty of headaches ahead of his first home match as coach.

He said the solution would come from within.

"We'll solve it the only way we can,” he said.

"Some under-18s will play U20s with some U20s coming into seniors.”

Elmes said this would provide another opportunity for youngsters Bryce Smith and Steve Rankin to play.

"I played Bryce out of position last week in his debut because we had to find someone to play Ben Wilks's role,” he said.

"He did very well considering.”

Smith, Rankin and the others will need to play well to contain Eastern Suburbs.

The side is one of the in-form sides in the competition, scoring 11 goals and conceding four in the past two games.

The Tigers also won 9-0 in the FFA Cup recently.

"It's pretty scary form to be honest,” Elmes conceded.

"We'll just focus on our pressing, winning the ball and then keeping possession with our passing.”

Elmes hoped to give the opposition a test.

"We want to go forward and give the opposition something to think about,” he said.

"We just want to create as many chances as we can.”

Elmes said limiting any lapses would be vital.

The Buccs play at 5pm today with U20s to play at 3pm and U18s at 1pm.