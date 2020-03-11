Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Youths allegedly smashed up a cafe in Darwin’s CBD this afternoon
Youths allegedly smashed up a cafe in Darwin’s CBD this afternoon
Crime

Youths smash up cafe, library, terrifying onlookers

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
11th Mar 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUTHS have wreaked havoc in the Palmerston CBD, smashing the windows of Mosko's Market while terrified patrons and staff were barricaded inside, says a witness.

The group of youths have also smashed up the Palmerston Library.

A police spokesman said windows and furniture had been damaged during the afternoon rampage.

The incident started just after 2pm when the youths allegedly began to smash the cafe shopfront.

A witness said between six and 12 young people were involved, though police were unable to confirm this.

Police have called it a "serious incident" and have arrested four of the youths involved.

Police also received a number of calls from members of the public and viewed the incident on CCTV.

The police spokesman said it was going to be a protracted investigation.

"They will be working on this well into the evening," he said.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks northern territory palmerston youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local jobs, nothing over $5: CBD retailer opening soon

        premium_icon Local jobs, nothing over $5: CBD retailer opening soon

        News BIG CHANGES are coming to Bourbong St, with the opening of a popular discount store, stocking nothing over $5.

        Six times a bridesmaid, Bundy farm finally takes top gong

        premium_icon Six times a bridesmaid, Bundy farm finally takes top gong

        News AFTER six seasons as runners-up, a Bundaberg cane farm has been named District...

        FULL LISTS: Bundy, Gladstone and North Burnett candidates

        premium_icon FULL LISTS: Bundy, Gladstone and North Burnett candidates

        News Information on which candidates are running in 2020