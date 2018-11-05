Youth's creativity shines through in Urban Art Project

A FRESH new work of art at a local hair salon is the latest addition to the growing urban artwork program in Bundaberg.

It is the second urban artwork to be completed as part of the Urban Art Trail program, run by Reclink Street Games Bundaberg.

The work was completed outside of Heavenly Secrets in Norville on Saturday.

The program officially kicked off last week, with the painting of a giant mural on the back of The Bolt Place.

Program coordinator Tatiana Quinn said the Urban Art Trail program was developed with the education of young people in mind.

Ms Quinn said by creating the stunning artworks, it would open the minds of the young and young at heart, teaching the community the value of art in an urban setting.

The program is set to combat against illegal tagging and graffiti in Bundaberg.

"The program will also work with people involved with illegal graffiti to give them an opportunity to work with businesses to create urban art while opening doors, and connecting them to the community with legal art," Ms Quinn said.

Ms Quinn said the more locals and businesses that get on board, the better.

For information on how businesses can get involved, visit the Reclink Australia - Street Games Bundaberg Facebook page.