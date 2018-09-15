Youths at large after violent luxury-car joyride

A GROUP of youths allegedly threatened to stab four people before stealing luxury cars during an early morning, knife-wielding crime spree.

About 1am Friday a group of three adults and a juvenile were walking near McDonald's Mooloolaba when they were approached by nine youths in two separate cars.

Police will allege the youths surrounded the four people near the Mooloolaba Bowls Club and threatened to stab them, brandishing a knife at the group, before stealing their mobile phones and driving off.

About an hour-and-a-half later, two homes in Parrearra, about 10km south of Mooloolaba, were allegedly targeted by the youths.

Two houses in Bahamas Circuit were broken into.

Nothing was stolen from one home, but two cars, an Audi and a 2013 Holden Caprice, were allegedly stolen from the other.

The alleged thefts sparked a wild ride down the Bruce Highway, as the youths drove cars through highway roadworks.

Police tried to intercept the vehicles but were unable to halt the youths.

One of the cars, also an Audi, had been stolen from Mooloolaba two days earlier.

The Queensland Police Service released dashcam vision as part of investigations into a robbery and stolen vehicle investigation from Mooloolaba overnight. Queensland Police Service

One Audi was abandoned near Caboolture, while the other Audi and the Holden Caprice continued south.

South Brisbane police rolled out tyre-deflation spikes and were able to spike the remaining Audi, while the silver Caprice (registration number 130 VOB) evaded police and remained on the loose.

A boy and girl, both 16, were arrested and charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle and faced Brisbane Children's Court on Friday.

Police were continuing to search for the rest of the group involved.

Detective Acting Inspector Scott Wiggins said it was a "frightening thing to happen".

He confirmed the two youths arrested were part of a Gold Coast-based group that had been travelling to the Sunshine Coast regularly.

He called for any drivers who saw anything or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact police immediately.

In the past week Insp Wiggins said that, including the cars allegedly stolen by the youths, there had been 12 cars stolen in the Sunshine Coast region and nine of those had either been unlocked or had garage door remotes left inside them, offering easy access.

Kawana Island Residents Association chairman Denis Carroll said the group was aware of recent break-ins.

They were preparing to sound a warning on social media, so members could lock up and deter offenders from the island.

Mr Carroll said being bound by water, the island was usually too far out of the way.

"It's certainly in the frame at the moment, there's no two ways about that," he said.

"Generally speaking the island is a very safe and harmonious place and people do look out for each other."