Youths allegedly attack delivery driver outside surf club

Police were called to street disturbances involving large groups of youths in Mooloolaba on Tuesday night. Picture: File

Dozens of youths filled the streets, began fighting and attacked a delivery driver outside a Coast surf club, police allege.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police were called to multiple jobs of large congregations of youths fighting and causing street disturbances on Tuesday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police attended Burnett St, Parkyn Pde and Mooloolaba Surf Club, with one unit coming across a group of about 50 filing out of Red Shed at 7.30pm.

One juvenile was allegedly assaulted and taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The youths also allegedly attacked a delivery driver outside of the Mooloolaba Surf Club.

Sgt Edwards said police were kept busy from 7.30pm to 11pm with jobs.