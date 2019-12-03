Youth unemployment rate continues to increase

Hinkler MP Keith piss said there had been positive movement in youth unemployment compared to October last year.

THE Wide Bay youth unemployment rate has risen and is at its highest level since January.

October saw the rate reach 19.1 per cent, once again making the Wide Bay region the area with the state’s second-highest youth unemployment rate, coming in ahead of Outback Queensland where the rate is 23.7 per cent.

The rate fell from 19.8 per cent in January to 17.8 in April, but has been climbing ever since, except for a 0.2 per cent drop between August and September.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said there had been positive movement in youth unemployment compared to the rate last year.

“A number of programs are available to help young people find work including Transition to Work, the Youth PaTH program and the Entrepreneurship Facilitator program to help people start their own business,” he said.

“Impact are doing a great job running the Employment First Aid program which helps people remain in a job once they secure one.

“We need a strong local economy to give businesses the confidence to invest and expand and take on more employees.

“The Coalition Government has $173 million in the Hinkler Regional Deal to fund important linking infrastructure, and considerable funding has flowed to the region through such programs as the Building Better Regions Fund and the Regional Growth Fund.”

The rate last October was 21.4 per cent, with the Queensland Government Statistician’s Office claiming a drop of more than two per cent over the past year to reach 19.1 per cent last month. It fell to 20.4 per cent last November and continued falling from there until it hit 17.8 per cent in March.

The rate then remained flat for one month before the climb back to 19.1 per cent began.

Despite the rise these past few months, the Wide Bay rate remains one of only eight in the state to see a drop since October 2018. Across Queensland, the youth unemployment rate was 14 per cent in October, an increase of 1.1 per cent on October last year.