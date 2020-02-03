Youth Theatre calls on former members for milestone show

HALF-A-CENTURY of local Youth Theatre and the Bundaberg Players Incorporated has no intention of slowing down.

In fact, they hare going all out for their 50-year milestone and they are calling on any pervious member to get involved in their Hands of Time – 50 Years of Youth Theatre special production.

Bundaberg Players President Nigel Dick said he hoped as many former members as possible joined current members on July 11 at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

“We already know of some former members travelling from across Australia to be with us, which is very exciting,” he said.

“Former members are encouraged to indicate their interest in being involved by emailing secretary@bpi.org.au”

The 50th anniversary Youth Theatre registration nights for current Youth Theatre members will be held on Wednesdays February 5 and 12 at the Playhouse Theatre, starting at 6.30pm.

“Plans for the presentation of Hands of Time – 50 Years of Youth Theatre will be unveiled then and we think people are going to be impressed with this unique production,” he said.

“It will also be the chance for all those aged 10 to 18 years who are interested in getting involved in youth theatre, and their parents, to come along and register, after reading full details (on their website).”

Hands of Time has been written by Bundaberg Players artistic director Rebecca Hutchins, intern Brayden Rewald and playwright and member Sue Sargeant.

“It’s an exciting concept, weaving in productions from over the past 50 years, often with those actual cast members involved,” Ms Hutchins said.

“We’re looking forward to bringing it to the Moncrieff and to having as many members as possible from the past 50 years being on stage.”

Meanwhile, Ms Hutchins and her team have been busy in rehearsals for Mamma Mia, with tickets going on sale to the general public on March 1.

“I’m very impressed with the cast and crew’s dedication and talent and it’s going to be a great show,” she said.

“We have upgraded our sound and lighting facilities and we think audiences are going to be dazzled by our production of Mamma Mia.”