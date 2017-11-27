Youth pumped with BMX track

THUMBS UP: Councillors and local children celebrate the opening of Bundaberg's first pump track in Avoca.

IT DIDN'T take long for word to spread among the area's youth, with a new state-of-the art track pumping with activity after its official opening yesterday.

Bundaberg BMX Club life member and coach Mark Rohdmann said he had campaigned to have such a facility in Bundaberg for years.

"It's an amazing facility, really good for coaching, it's maintenance free, the kids love it,” Mr Rohdmann said.

He said in the past BMX club members would go to Brisbane or Gladstone to use similar facilities so to have one in Bundaberg was exciting.

"It's certainly on par with some of the others,” he said.

PUMPED: Zac Hutton was one of the first to check out the new pump track. Carolyn Booth

The $320,000 upgrade to the Avoca recreation area on Branyan St had the sealed pump track with off-road terrain gain the seal of approval from local kids and teens keen to test it out yesterday.

Parks and gardens spokesman Bill Trevor said the track was suitable for bikes, skateboards and scooters and was delivered in time for the school holidays.

"The new pump track features over 200m of two- metre-wide asphalt with a series of berms and low rollers, or round mounds and banked turns,” Cr Trevor said.

"Momentum is gained by pumping over the rollers.

"The need for opportunities for active recreation for youth and teenagers in the Avoca and Branyan areas has been on (the) council's radar for some time and was a key focus of our Sport and Recreation Strategy.

"It is pleasing to be able to accomplish this aim while also delivering a first for the Bundaberg region with the pump track.

"There are only a handful of them found throughout the state but they are quickly gaining popularity.”

Cr Trevor said there was significant consultation with locals, and youth had helped design the track.

"The pump track is now located in a large neighbourhood park which will cater to many nearby residents,” he said.

"The upgrade will be complemented by the planting of more shade trees around the track and the park.

"There are existing picnic facilities and playground equipment in the area with future plans for enhancement including a new car park and the installation of CCTV camera surveillance.”