A prison officer has been busted allegedly smuggling pornographic materials into a prison, with suspicions the content was to be distributed to teen inmates.
Crime

Youth prison porn-smuggling plot foiled

by Mark Buttler
1st Sep 2020 6:25 PM
A youth justice worker has been busted allegedly trying to smuggle pornography into a teen detention centre.

Police have been called in to investigate after the male worker was intercepted at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre last week with a memory stick containing the illicit material.

There are suspicions the porn was to be given to teen inmates at the central Victorian facility.

It is unclear what led to the discovery being made.

Pornography is considered contraband in the state's youth detention centres and adult prisons.

Breaches can result in criminal charges and internal disciplinary action.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice and Community Safety confirmed a staff member had been stood down for alleged serious misconduct.

The spokesman said the matter had been referred to Victoria Police.

"As an investigation is ongoing, it is inappropriate to comment further," he said.

