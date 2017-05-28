Youth jobs crisis gets worse in Bundaberg

THE State LNP has hit out at Labor for the youth jobs crisis in Wide Bay and Queensland.

The opposition claims 700 youth jobs were lost in Wide Bay last year bringing the youth unemployment rate to 23.9 percent, up 4.6 percent.

Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson said young workers were being left behind, with youth jobs disappearing from a majority of regions in Queensland.

"This youth unemployment crisis extends to many, many parts of the state, particularly regional Queensland,” Mr Emerson said.

"In a week where we've seen the Palaszczuk Government sell out regional jobs for Green preferences, the youth unemployment rate has jumped up to almost 50 per cent in Outback Queensland.

"The latest ABS figures show the number of young Queenslanders with a job has fallen by 10,400 in the last year - by far the worst fall in Australia.

"Queensland should be leading the nation in job creation and job security but sadly under this government we are coming dead last.”

State Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said jobs was the number one priority for her government.

"The Premier has said the June 13 State Budget will be a jobs bonanza,” Ms Donaldson said.

"There is no doubt that youth unemployment is a challenge and we'll continue to invest in job-creating initiatives and programs to generate the jobs that regional Queensland needs.

"Thanks to these programs such as Accelerated Works Program, Back to Work, increased Queensland First Home Owners Grant and Works for Queensland we have a real plan to create more jobs in regional Queensland.

"Our $100 million Back to Work regional jobs package is also delivering great results, so far assisting over 4000 regional Queenslanders back into the workforce.

"In Wide Bay alone, 744 locals are now back at work including 378 young people aged 15-25 who have been hired under the $20,000 Back to Work "Youth Boost” which runs to the end of October.

"I've seen first-hand how this fantastic program is transforming the lives of local jobseekers - it's delivering real jobs for real people.”