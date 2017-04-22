Youth get Headspace thanks to Fed Govt funding

STOP THE BULLYING: Headspace offers early intervention for 12 to 25-year-olds in four key areas: mental health; related physical health; social and vocational support; and alcohol and other drug use.

YOUNG people with mental health issues and related problems are now receiving holistic support from the new headspace centre in Bundaberg.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt visited the centre yesterday which is funded by the Australian Government and offers early intervention for 12 to 25-year-olds in four key areas: mental health; related physical health; social and vocational support; and alcohol and other drug use.

"There are more pressures on young people today than ever, and for some, life can become overwhelming,” Mr Pitt said.

"Headspace provides holistic support - not just treating people with mental health problems but providing the right sympathetic intervention when they are at risk.”

Headspace Bundaberg is part of the network expansion to 100 centres which will assist up to 80,000 young Australians each year.