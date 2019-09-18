Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: MATHEW FARRELL
Picture: MATHEW FARRELL
Crime

Youth charged with attempted armed robbery

18th Sep 2019 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD has been charged with the attempted armed robbery of a McDonald's store at Invermay.

In a brief statement on Wednesday morning, police said the Riverside youth had been charged in relation to the alleged incident, which occurred on Monday evening.

Police will allege the male juvenile jumped over the counter of the fast food store with a knife and demanded money from the cash registers.

Police said he was due to appear in the Launceston Youth Justice Court on Wednesday.

More Stories

armed robbery youth charged youth crime

Top Stories

    MORNING MAYHEM: Five-car smash near the Turtle Roundabout

    premium_icon MORNING MAYHEM: Five-car smash near the Turtle Roundabout

    News EMERGENCY crews responded to a crash on Bargara Rd, just before the Turtle Roundabout.

    Full livestream schedule for QLD schools basketball

    Full livestream schedule for QLD schools basketball

    Sport News Corp mastheads are banding together: Check our full schedule

    UPDATE: Man dies in hospital after being hit by a car

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man dies in hospital after being hit by a car

    News A 45-YEAR-OLD man who was hit by a car last month has tragically passed away.

    Bundy worker would take 459 years to earn Qantas CEO’s pay

    premium_icon Bundy worker would take 459 years to earn Qantas CEO’s pay

    News OPINION: Maths isn’t my strong point, but by my calculations it...