One of the bodies on display in Sydney at the moment.
Opinion

You're not into anatomy, you just want to see dead bodies

Crystal Jones
by
9th May 2018 1:38 PM

IT'S been labelled "stunning” and "thought-provoking”.

Corpses, some just skeletons, others cut into sections, some showing muscles, others showing nerves and arteries have been on display in Australia as part of Real Bodies: The Exhibition.

A woman's body stands, stripped bare, with some parts of her flesh - such as her breasts - remaining in place.

Another has had her breasts stripped, just her nipples remain.

A skull and a spine lay in a glass display.

A small foetus sits in a jar of clear liquid.

Bundles of red blood vessels hang in cabinets.

A man's body is posed rather comically, giving the thumbs up.

It is, to say the least, ghoulish, and not just because of this controversial hot potato.

A quick flick through Instagram reveals happy snaps from all kinds of people talking about how interesting the exhibition is despite its rumoured dark origins.

"Politics aside” one Sydney-sider remarks on their happy snap, "this exhibition was a fascinating look at the human form”.

Yes, never mind those politics.

Other latte-sipping Aussies have been taking photos mimicking the poses of the dead bodies. Such reckless abandon, and definitely something to write home to grandma about.

I get it. It's a bit of cool, a bit of "hey look at me” and a bit of "look how wild I am, I took a break from my quarter-strength marshmallow decaf with two sugars and a cocktail umbrella in a mason jar to prove I'm edgy”.

It's fascinating how suddenly everyone is extremely interested in anatomy when the opportunity to look at some corpses arrives.

But let's get real. How many medical students have flooded my feeds with their corpsey happy snaps? Nada.

What are you getting from seeing these bodies? Are you suddenly going to become a health expert or perform some random surgery on yourself or your friends?

My guess is no and you'd probably get everything you needed by picking up an encyclopaedia or hitting up Google. But pics of yourself looking up how the body works probably wouldn't land you 20 Instagram likes.

See, guys, I don't think you are into anatomy, I think you're just into looking at some dead people.

There's a huge divide between having an interest in how the human body works (which yes, is an incredible thing) and thinking its hip to post with human remains.

Maybe if this generation of comfortable Australians had seen war or widespread disease, death wouldn't be quite so fascinating.

I dare say if they had, they'd rather spend their time doing something to help the living.

