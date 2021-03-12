Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘You’re a dog slut. I’m going to jump on your head’

by Lea Emery
12th Mar 2021 6:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED repeat bail offender has called a magistrate a "dog slut" and threatened to "jump on her head" in a heated exchange in court.

Zoran Ljubicic made the threat after Magistrate Pamela Dowse refused him bail in the Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Ljubicic was in court for a breach of bail conditions.

Magistrates Dowse had released him from custody less than 24 hours earlier.

Ljubicic originally appeared in court on Wednesday facing charges, including wilful damage, for incidents with his neighbours.

It is alleged he cut down a neighbour's tree.

A part of his bail conditions included not to contact to his neighbours.

On Thursday the court was told that on Wednesday evening, while police were present, Ljubicic made threats to kill a neighbour and called him a rat.

When the allegations were read to the court Ljubicic responded: "He is a rat".

Ljubicic had been ordered to be brought into the courtroom in handcuffs as police were concerned he may become a danger to himself or others.

Magistrate Dowse asked him: "What are you doing back here?"

He responded: "Back again. I was being a bit silly."

He represented himself throughout the proceedings.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Magistrate Dowse said she was refusing bail because it was clear Ljubicic was going to breach any orders she made.

As he was being led from the courtroom Ljubicic said: "You're a dog slut. I'm going to jump on your head."

Magistrate Dowse ordered a mental health assessment be conducted and the matter was adjourned until next month.

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 'You're a dog slut. I'm going to jump on your head'

More Stories

Show More
court crime gold coast magistrate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        WHEELS IN MOTION: Food van with special purpose launches

        Premium Content WHEELS IN MOTION: Food van with special purpose launches

        News It was a bit of a false start for the local venture as a result of COVID-19, but...

        NAMED: Six Bundy hoons who’ve fronted court this year

        Premium Content NAMED: Six Bundy hoons who’ve fronted court this year

        Crime Hooning is all too common, but for those who get busted and fined, the price is...

        'RELEASE THE HOUND': Police find drugs during wild arrest

        Premium Content 'RELEASE THE HOUND': Police find drugs during wild arrest

        Crime JUDGE: “All those years of hard work down the drain, or up your arm or smoked...