Your shout: South Kolan Hotel down but not out

STILL OPEN: Despite being hit by a four-wheel-drive Alec and Jo Duffy's South Kolan Hotel is still serving meals and beer.

HALF the pub may be gone but it's business as usual at the South Kolan Hotel.

Licensees Alec and Jo Duffy have spoken out to let patrons know the pub is up and running despite a four-wheel-drive taking out the front of the pub in the early hours of Mother's Day two weeks ago.

A driver of a new 20 series Landcruiser lost control and slammed into the eastern wall of the pub at 1.30am. The impact, captured on CCTV, took out the wall and demolished the male toilets.

"It smashed all the pans and took out the urinal,” Mr Duffy said.

"That corner of the hotel is completely wiped out.”

The car then continued through the pub and hit the house next door.

Yesterday Mr Duffy assured locals the pub was up an running again - with a few small changes.

He said the male toilets at the front of the pub had been replaced with Portaloos, a hallway that used to lead to the dining room was out of action but a shortcut though the bar was a temporary fix and the toilets in the dining room had been changed to unisex.

"We are not going to let this pull us up,” Mr Duffy said.

"Ever since the crash our staff have been fantastic and we have had no complaints from customers yet.”

Insurance assessors have been to the hotel but Mr Duffy still has no exact timeline or cost for repairs.

"It is a slow process,” Mr Duffy said.

"At some point in time we may have to shut when the building is fixed but for now it is business as usual.”

To make matters worse, Mr Duffy said a coldroom broke down after the crash, stopping the hotel from serving tap beer for a few days.

"That's all back up and running now. Everything is back to normal and the bistro down the back is open.”