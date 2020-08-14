Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wayne Bennett copped a $20,000 fine and two-week suspension for breaching the NRL’s COVID-19 rules. Photo: File
Wayne Bennett copped a $20,000 fine and two-week suspension for breaching the NRL’s COVID-19 rules. Photo: File
Opinion

YOUR SAY: ‘Time to stamp out NRL’s dobbers and hypocrites’

14th Aug 2020 9:33 AM | Updated: 2:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

READERS comment on an opinion piece criticising people who dobbed in NRL COVID rule breakers.

"The fact is because of this intense scrutiny the majority of NRL players today are far better behaved than at any time in the game's history," the article said.

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

 

"The Broncos player's don't care, they'd probably be happy to see the comp shutdown before they get the wooden spoon." Phillip Winters

 

"Not the right thing really, these people getting special treatment … being able to avoid the norm that everybody else has to go through." Richard Wakefield

 

"No they should be sent home and banned for the rest of the season." Jay Miller

 

"They're incapable of following basic rules; no socialising & keep their distance." Pamela Rooney

 

"No one deserves special treatment. We are all involved in these times." Warren O'Rourke

 

"No, they don't deserve special treatment." Toni West

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

fcletters fcopinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Creative outlet: Art classes to inspire Bundy kids

        Premium Content Creative outlet: Art classes to inspire Bundy kids

        News A former teacher has started her own business to assist children with their developmental needs through art.

        Huge record broken at strongest Burnett sale of the year

        Premium Content Huge record broken at strongest Burnett sale of the year

        Rural Prices soared to dizzying heights at the South Burnett Regional Livestock...

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        NAMED: 71 people listed to appear in Bundy court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 71 people listed to appear in Bundy court today

        News A full list of those expected to appear in Magistrates Court today