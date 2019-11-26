YOUR SAY: Fire victims praise heroes

THIS is born both out of immeasurable gratitude and simmering anger.

Gratitude to the true heroes of this land, the Rural Fire Brigades.

>> SHARE YOUR STORY HERE

Foremost to the Rosedale unit and Col Schafer the co-ordinator, also to all the other units that arrived to help, from places we'd never heard of as well as local.

Fire ripped through Olga George's property on November 17. Olga George

These men and women give their time voluntarily, put their lives on hold whilst risking theirs to save others.

They don't have fancy equipment, having to pay for much of it from donations garnered through telephone canvasing or chook raffles while taxpayer dollars are squandered on politicians' junkets, overly generous lifelong financial support of sacked prime ministers and overseas projects.

On Sunday, November 17, driven along by horrendous winds, a fire moved onto our property, engulfing it in three hours destroying everything in its path and burning for three days.

These wonderful men and women, supported by water-bombing helicopters whose pilots must be the most skilled in the country, saved our main buildings, with the fire burning right up to them in inferno conditions.

Now to the anger, anger that these units aren't fully funded by the government, anger at the idiocy of bestowing the title of "hero" on football players and other insignificant individuals while our true heroes remain all but invisible.

Fire ripped through Olga George's property on November 17. Olga George

Anger at the ignorant vegetation laws made by those with no understanding of life on the land that ultimately cost human and animal lives plus massive property destruction.

We maintain clear slashed fire breaks along containment lines of infrastructure, but even those are breached in volatile conditions.

One area right up to the houses and main shed, is classed as "remnant vegetation".

In actuality, it's nothing more than weed-infested scrub but can't be cleared at will.

Fire ripped through Olga George's property on November 17. Olga George

It took three years to get an approval permit which came with the stipulation that it could only be one dozer blade wide and only a rubber-tyred machine could be used.

Perfect example of lack of understanding of reality.

In these drought conditions, most farm dams are near empty with livestock depending on the remaining water, but again vegetation laws are the killer.

Fire ripped through Olga George's property on November 17. Olga George

Our property has an extensive spring water source but trees growing up to the banks in the prescribed by law margin, prevents water bombers filling up from it.

It's been heartbreaking watching one helicopter after another hover over it then give up because lack of safe overhead access, fly on to suck up a neighbour's last precious dam water to dump on our fire right next to that massive body of water. How much sense is there in any of this?

We need to return the power to landholders to manage their properties without government interference, to clear, back burn or do whatever it takes to keep people, animals and property safe.

Again, our heartfelt gratitude to our rural firies, the true heroes.