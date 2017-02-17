YOUR SAY: What should be done with brumbies on Fraser?

THE community is divided over the potential removal of brumbies off Fraser Island after a motion-activated camera captured new evidence of a horse.

The horse was photographed on a trail camera at the northern end of Fraser Island.

Chronicle reader Nicole Briscoe expressed her concerns about the removal of the wild animals.

"Seriously what is wrong with this place! Leave them be! They were there before us, what is happening with them and the dingoes makes me so angry. Just leave them be," she said.

Abbie Wilkins has fond memories as a child waking past a small herd of brumbies at Indian Head.

"As a horse mad girl it made my holiday! Perhaps if we left them be the dingoes would also have a source of food that wasn't associated with people?" she said.

Andrew Symons thinks they need to be removed to protect environment.

"Australia has no hooved native fauna but does have very fragile soils," he said.

"They spread weeds, degrade and compress the soil profiles and ruin riparian zones. Lets get at least the islands back to just native fauna," he suggested.

Cameron Rose would like to see the brumbies left alone.

Clementine Hazelwood made a suggestion to move the animals to the mainland.

"They're beautiful animals but they are introduced to Fraser and unlike the dingoes, I don't think they belong there given the delicate ecosystem," she said.

"Move them to the mainland and let them be free here."

Barbara Elderton McAuley expressed her concerns.

"They have been on the island since the convicts arrived until 2003 and fed the animals and the earth all that time, the do-gooders said remove them and we now have to shoot the dingos," she said.