YOUR SAY: Cashless Debit Card is about economic apartheid

SAYING NO: Kathryn Wilkes, James Dasecke, Sharon Feerick and Rachel Owen standing outside Keith Pitt's office on Woongarra St in protest of the Cashless Debit Card.

READER OPINION

I'M WRITING this to voice my disgust at Edwina Rowan's article on the Cashless Debit Card.

She obviously has not had the misfortune to become a carer or unemployed during the administration of this government.

I have a friend who has worked for 40 years and now finds herself unemployed simply because of where she lives she has now been deemed to be incompetent at managing her financial affairs and has been issued a Cashless Debit Card.

How is that fair?

"The slow drizzle of viscous honey" - hardly apt words to describe a payment that leaves someone living well and truly below the poverty line.

"Wanting to hear facts for myself I wandered into my local member's office". Does Edwina know Member for Hinkler refuses to meet with people who are directly affected by this card?

Not one person that has been directed to his office for complaints in the past month has been able to speak with him at all.

All of them, every single person, has instead been referred to the private corporation Indue or the department.

Pitt will tell anyone willing to listen that he has only "heard good things".

Surely the money could be better spent.

Edwina needs to know the Cashless Debit Card:

Ignores clear recommendations from the United Nations that compulsory income management is not in line with Australia's human rights obligations;

Is based on inadequate research and evaluation;

Is expensive to administer (approximately $10,000 per person over a 12 month period.);

Will not deliver the intended outcomes for people in receipt of social security payments;

Will have specific negative impacts on people with disability, similar to those in the existing trial areas.

Does Edwina know who owns Indue?

Surely the government money used by Idue (who is reaping a great fortune due to the misery imposed on people by inadequate social security payments) to manage the card would be better spent by investing it in programs that are needed by those people that have drug and alcohol issues?

The Cashless Debit Card is about economic apartheid, and it springs from a culture of bigotry spread by the media like the NewsMail and control-freakery that has corrupted welfare policy at the highest level.

I sincerely hope Edwina, and others who peddle this ignorant, divisive claptrap about the Cashless Debit Card, soon become carers, unemployed, seriously ill or have mental health issues and are placed on this card simply because of where they live.

I have no doubt whatsoever that the NewsMail will never publish an article depicting the other side of the story because it's on a par with the Daily Mail who loves to demonise the poor and unemployed.