YOUR SAY: Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail gains traction

ON TRACK: Residents can have their say on the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail

ON TRACK: Residents can have their say on the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail

Gladstone and North Burnett region residents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the proposed Boyne Burnett Rail Trail.

The Boyne Burnett Rail Trail is a 270 km long rail corridor, owned by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads, between Taragoola (Calliope) and Gayndah (Reids Creek).

From April 19 to May 16, a community engagement forum will open offering residents a chance to help shape the concept design of the rail trail.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said there will be two stages in the feedback process.

"Initially, community members and potential rail trail users will be invited to complete brief surveys,

ask questions and share their ideas about trail features, with the feedback considered in the

development of the concept design," Cr Burnett said.

"In addition to the surveys, an interactive map has been embedded on the Conversations page

allowing users to drop a marker at a specific point along the proposed rail trail corridor and leave

comments.

"Users can also click on the existing features of each route including picnic areas, toilets, shelters,

bridges, tunnels, stock crossings and more.

"In the second stage, the draft concept design will be presented for public comment, offering

another chance for the community to have their say on the design."

People who cannot access the online survey can do so by phoning the Community Engagement Centre on 4976 6300 but encouraged participation via the Conversations platform.

Cr Burnett said that once completed, the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail has the potential to become a regionally significant attraction.

"Establishing a highly recognised rail trail provides a unique tourist destination fit for cycling, walking

and horse riding, all while forming part of the Queensland Inland Rail Trail Network," Cr Burnett said.

"It will take users through towns located along the corridor, improving the regional economy and

providing new business opportunities for service providers.

"It will also benefit community connectivity between the towns and villages located along the

corridor, reinforcing their historic links and improving future economic development."

Click here to have your say.