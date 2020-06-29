Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The NewsMail website is regularly updated throughout the day with news.
The NewsMail website is regularly updated throughout the day with news.
News

Your questions about the new NewsMail format answered

Crystal Jones
by
29th Jun 2020 12:32 PM

GOT questions about the new NewsMail format? We're here to help.

From today, the NewsMail is an online only publication, meaning there is no longer a print publication. 

This doesn't mean we're not here with all the latest and most important news for the region. 

Here are some frequently asked questions:

Where is the online version of the paper?

The online version of the NewsMail was a mirror of the print version. Because our print version ceased, our online version of it has also. 

But we know readers value the digital paper, which is why we are working on bringing a new version of it back, but like all good things, it will take time to create. We'll have it ready to go within a fortnight.

However, in terms of bringing you all the latest news, our website at www.news-mail.com.au is loaded with all the best and latest content, as it happens and if you're a subscriber it's a simple matter of logging in.

Does this mean I am missing out on news?

No, it certainly doesn't. Our journalists are regularly uploading news to our website throughout the day.

Locals can also pick up the print version of the Courier Mail to receive a special regional edition with Bundy's most important stories of the day, as well as a great range of state and national news. 

When will the new version of the digital paper go live?

The new digital paper will go live within a fortnight. 

Can I still access puzzles?

Yes! We know readers love these and don't want anyone to miss out. We are also the only local news outlet offering such a service. Go to https://www.news-mail.com.au/lifestyle/games/ to play. 

Who do I contact if I am having a subscriber trouble logging on to the website?

Sometimes there are technical issues, and sadly we can't help you with these at a local site level, but our subscriber services team are happy to hear from you.

You can call 1300 361 604 or email subscriber@newsregionalmedia.com.au

Please note, with many people experiencing forgotten passwords etc as they head back online, there could be a wait on the phone. 

If you're not a subscriber, but wish to be, simply head to our website www.news-mail.com.au and click on any story, you'll be redirected to a link with subscription options.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off
    • 29th Jun 2020 12:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reform will ‘lead to better health outcomes’ for community

        premium_icon Reform will ‘lead to better health outcomes’ for community

        News A NATIONAL Health Reform Agreement has the potential to ensure Australians who need care get it based on clinical need, not ability to pay.

        We're working on your digital edition of the NewsMail

        We're working on your digital edition of the NewsMail

        News Print is no more, but we're innovating

        One monstrous day in May, a child killer changed our lives

        premium_icon One monstrous day in May, a child killer changed our lives

        Crime Three decades ago, a monster killed nine-year-old Stacey-Ann Tracy