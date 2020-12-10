YOUR PICKS: Give the gift of supporting local this Christmas

Look no further because here's our list (as voted by readers) of local businesses to support this Christmas, by purchasing gifts from their large collection of handmade products.

WANT to support local and buy handmade products this year?

The NewsMail recently put a call-out on Facebook asking the community to nominate their favourite Bundaberg businesses that specialise in handmade gifts.

Well look no further because the verdict is in and it seems there’s something for everyone in Bundaberg.

For the creative soul with an eye for art:

Custom made embroidered hoops and accessories.



Maddy Morgan Art –

Colourful and whimsical fantasy art.

One of the stunning handmade embroidery hoops from Mikstitches.

For someone who likes to make a statement:

Empowering slogan T-shirts for women.

Stunning tote bags and T-shirts are available from Don't Call Me Shirley.

For the sweet tooth:

Specialising in chocolate products from all over the world including local Bundaberg products, gift hampers, boxed chocolates, allergy friendly products and handmade chocolates and fudges.

Custom designed cakes specialising in allergy sensitive treats, fudge and sugar cookies.

SUGAR SUGAR: Caneland Cookies owner and mother, Lindsey Mortensen, 30, said the sky is the limit with the cookie designs she can create.

… And for those who don’t like to discriminate between sweet and savoury:

Hand crafted unique grazing tables, sourcing local produce and preparing each table with originality, passion and attention to detail.

Provides quality party food for all occasions, from children’s parties to corporate events and can cater to suit dietary requirements.

Stocks vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and organic supplies, as well as handmade Christmas cards.

Marcus and Sharon Hiesler at the Planetarian.

For someone who deserves to be pampered:

Handmade candles and melts, using soy wax and a variety of scents from sweet to floral, as well as essential oils.

Handmade 100% natural soy wax candles with an amazing burn time and aroma.

Family owned business selling quality scented soy melts, reed diffusers, and a wide range of bath and body products.

Jo Goodwin and daughter Zahlee, their six-year-old sales superstar.

For the little ones:

Handmade clothing for babies and children.

All products are made in Australia and include items for mums and their minis, as well as essential oils.

Mother and daughter business selling handmade greeting cards, baby wraps, hobby horses and dolls.

Handmade clothing for children and babies with a modern touch that help make life easier for mum.

An online store founded by a local mum that stocks beautiful handmade clothing and accessories for children.

Clothing and accessories made by hand, for babies, children and mothers.

Custom created and designed prints on clothing and other items for every member of the family and special occasions.

A beautiful outfit with handmade pieces from local businesses Mama & Co Collective and May May & Me.

For the movers and shakers:

Buy a brick for a very worthy cause with every purchase from Carinbundi Foundation Bundaberg helping to cover costs of building permanent houses for people in the community who live with disabilities.

Carinbundi client Luke Hillyard and his mother Sandy Hillyard getting behind the Buy A Brick fundraiser.

For someone who loves to accessorise:

Bright, fun and inspiring handmade clay based earrings and accessories.

Handmade and handpainted polymer clay earrings by Central Highlands artist Lili Jacobsen.

Unique art and statement resin earrings and homewares, designed and handcrafted with love in Bundaberg.

Designs handcrafted wooden earrings and made with hypo-allergenic supplies.

Designer, creator and dreamer, business owner and mother-of-three boys Samantha Jayne opened her business three years ago, selling handmade fashion pieces and taking orders for custom designs.

Krystal Gordon has started her own business Nalu, named after children Nate and Lucy. Picture: Rhylea Millar

For the pet lover:

The dream of a girl and her pet French bulldog Storm to create super awesome collars, leads and other puppy products for dogs and their parents.

Miranda Peek and Storm from Storm & I.

And finally, for someone special:

Stocking around 100 different crystals, minerals and gemstones in store, products range from Amethyst and Quartz, up to collector minerals.

A small business selling handmade scrunchies, bags and accessories.

Custom made and personalised products for all occasions.

Crafted with love, custom products for any occasions including HTV on shirts, jumpers, pencil cases and pillowcases, car stickers, business logos and resin homewares.

Formerly called Direct Garment Printing Group and Inscribe It, this Childers business offers a complete service for all embroidery, engraving, gift and promotional needs.

Apparel, stickers, work uniforms, towels, bags, signs, sporting team uniforms, drink bottles and more with custom made designs.

Australian made and operated, the business sells a range of handmade, unique and crafty household items and gifts.

Beautiful bohemian inspired handmade creations.

Large range of custom made prints and designs for apparel and personalised gifts.

Personalised gifts including lanyards, keyrings and accessories.

Michael Boon holding an Okenite and Apophyllite Cave which was found in India.

Want to give another Bundy business a shout-out that sells amazing handmade products? Email rhylea.millar@news.com.au