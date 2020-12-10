YOUR PICKS: Give the gift of supporting local this Christmas
WANT to support local and buy handmade products this year?
The NewsMail recently put a call-out on Facebook asking the community to nominate their favourite Bundaberg businesses that specialise in handmade gifts.
Well look no further because the verdict is in and it seems there’s something for everyone in Bundaberg.
For the creative soul with an eye for art:
Custom made embroidered hoops and accessories.
- Maddy Morgan Art –
Colourful and whimsical fantasy art.
For someone who likes to make a statement:
Empowering slogan T-shirts for women.
For the sweet tooth:
Specialising in chocolate products from all over the world including local Bundaberg products, gift hampers, boxed chocolates, allergy friendly products and handmade chocolates and fudges.
Custom designed cakes specialising in allergy sensitive treats, fudge and sugar cookies.
… And for those who don’t like to discriminate between sweet and savoury:
Hand crafted unique grazing tables, sourcing local produce and preparing each table with originality, passion and attention to detail.
- FOOD etc –
Provides quality party food for all occasions, from children’s parties to corporate events and can cater to suit dietary requirements.
Stocks vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and organic supplies, as well as handmade Christmas cards.
For someone who deserves to be pampered:
Handmade candles and melts, using soy wax and a variety of scents from sweet to floral, as well as essential oils.
Handmade 100% natural soy wax candles with an amazing burn time and aroma.
Family owned business selling quality scented soy melts, reed diffusers, and a wide range of bath and body products.
For the little ones:
Handmade clothing for babies and children.
All products are made in Australia and include items for mums and their minis, as well as essential oils.
Mother and daughter business selling handmade greeting cards, baby wraps, hobby horses and dolls.
Handmade clothing for children and babies with a modern touch that help make life easier for mum.
An online store founded by a local mum that stocks beautiful handmade clothing and accessories for children.
Clothing and accessories made by hand, for babies, children and mothers.
Custom created and designed prints on clothing and other items for every member of the family and special occasions.
For the movers and shakers:
Buy a brick for a very worthy cause with every purchase from Carinbundi Foundation Bundaberg helping to cover costs of building permanent houses for people in the community who live with disabilities.
For someone who loves to accessorise:
Bright, fun and inspiring handmade clay based earrings and accessories.
Handmade and handpainted polymer clay earrings by Central Highlands artist Lili Jacobsen.
- NALU –
Unique art and statement resin earrings and homewares, designed and handcrafted with love in Bundaberg.
Designs handcrafted wooden earrings and made with hypo-allergenic supplies.
Designer, creator and dreamer, business owner and mother-of-three boys Samantha Jayne opened her business three years ago, selling handmade fashion pieces and taking orders for custom designs.
For the pet lover:
The dream of a girl and her pet French bulldog Storm to create super awesome collars, leads and other puppy products for dogs and their parents.
And finally, for someone special:
Stocking around 100 different crystals, minerals and gemstones in store, products range from Amethyst and Quartz, up to collector minerals.
A small business selling handmade scrunchies, bags and accessories.
Custom made and personalised products for all occasions.
Crafted with love, custom products for any occasions including HTV on shirts, jumpers, pencil cases and pillowcases, car stickers, business logos and resin homewares.
Formerly called Direct Garment Printing Group and Inscribe It, this Childers business offers a complete service for all embroidery, engraving, gift and promotional needs.
Apparel, stickers, work uniforms, towels, bags, signs, sporting team uniforms, drink bottles and more with custom made designs.
Australian made and operated, the business sells a range of handmade, unique and crafty household items and gifts.
Beautiful bohemian inspired handmade creations.
Large range of custom made prints and designs for apparel and personalised gifts.
Personalised gifts including lanyards, keyrings and accessories.
Want to give another Bundy business a shout-out that sells amazing handmade products? Email rhylea.millar@news.com.au