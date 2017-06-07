21°
News

Your old iPhone is about to be obsolete. Thanks Apple

Nick Whigham | 7th Jun 2017 5:20 PM
David Stuart

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

F YOU'RE one of the remaining people still rocking an iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c, Apple has confirmed some bad news for you.

The new operating system iOS11, set to be rolled out later this year will effectively make the device obsolete in terms of Apple's ecosystem.

 

The software update will run only on devices with a 64-bit processor, meaning it won't be compatible with the guts of the iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c that feature 32 bit processors. The same goes for the iPad 4.

 

Your iPhone 5 is about to become obsolete.
Your iPhone 5 is about to become obsolete. David Stuart

While the phone will still work (and it's a little bit amazing that it still does), users won't be able to download the latest apps or security upgrades to protect against hackers and vulnerabilities.

Such a move has previously been hinted at by Apple, with users opening 32-bit software in iOS 10.3 being met with a message saying the app will not work with future versions of iOS. And back in 2015, Apple told developers that all new apps had to be written in 64-bit code.

When news.com.au reported on the expected change earlier this year, a number of readers expressed disappointment saying they preferred the more compact size of the old device, which is notably smaller than its successors.

But the first two generations of the iPhone 5 are certainly getting old.

The first iPhone 5 went on sale nearly five years ago and was the last Apple smartphone to be overseen by Steve Jobs.

It was the company's second iPhone to support five major versions of iOS: six, seven, eight, nine and 10. But that run has now come to an end.

Whether it's planned obsolescence or just the natural order of things, the iPhone 5 is not long for this world. Sorry, guys.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  iphone technology

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Donaldson says misinformation came from council

Donaldson says misinformation came from council

LEANNE Donaldson hits back at allegations that a proposed option in the 10-year Action Plan to flood proof Bundaberg was included to benefit an ex-Labor member.

Iced-up driver dodges death on highway

GUILTY: Shane Cornish outside Bundaberg Courthouse.

Man drivers on wrong side of Bruce

These are the facts about about the card: Pitt

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

MP says Member for Bundaberg using scare tactics

CONFIRMED: Schapelle Corby holidays on Sunshine Coast

Is Schapelle Corby on the Sunshine Coast?

Locals confirm Schapelle Corby holidaying on Coast

Local Partners

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

CUT OFF: SmartCity has been officially cut off from providing nationally-recognised courses.

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college barred by regulators

Children's Hour to open at Playhouse

The Children's Hour is on at the Playhouse.

American play to be performed

Soar high at Moncrieff with tribute to Eagles

The Best of The Eagles show is coming to Bundy.

Enjoy sell-out tribute show

Last chance to buy ball tickets

The ball will benefit the Cancer Council.

Add some Sunshine to your life

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 OFFERS OVER...

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realize when...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $190,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $306,000

A far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and located in a sought-after location central...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!