Your guide to this year's Childers Festival

PLENTY TO SHARE: The Childers Festival features an amazing array food, culture and entertainment and fun. PAUL BEUTEL

IT'S the festival that shuts down the Bruce Highway and it's just around the corner, promising a weekend of full-on flavours, festivities and fun.

The Childers Festival provides a wealth of food, stalls and entertainment from 2pm on Saturday until 3.30pm on Sunday.

A section of the Bruce Highway will be closed on Sunday for the staging of the festival.

The Childers Festival kicks off at 9am on Sunday with a massive line-up of cultural entertainment and delicious delicacies to indulge in.

Myriad performers will take to the stage throughout the weekend to entertain the crowd, from reggae to traditional Indian music, jazz, rock 'n' roll and more.

Foodies can feast on the finest of flavours from around the world with hundreds of stalls lined up along the main street offering a smorgasbord of tantalising treats.

There will be plenty to see - so why not make it a day out with the whole family?

Children will delight in all sorts of entertainment from magic acts to circus performers, stilt walkers and more.

This year, the festival will also hold a deeper meaning, with a special red poppy display featured to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The poppy display will be part of a military showcase in what will be known as Artillery Lane, which will also host the Band of the 1st Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, Gallipoli Barracks Enoggera.

Be part of all of the excitement and watch the main street come alive on Festival Day, from 9am on Sunday, July 29.

If you can't wait for Festival Day, don't miss out on the greatly anticipated Opera by the Lake, to be held at 3pm on Saturday, July 28.

The afternoon outdoor concert is set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Redbrook and features a special presentation of opera favourites performed by some of Opera Queensland's finest artists.

Here is a sample of what you can expect to hear and see:

Joe Tee and Afrodisa

A unique band incorporating an unusual fusion of assorted "roots” with African rhythms, including Ghanaian Hi-life, reggae, calypso and popular music, extended with articulate arrangements and soulful vocals, to create an infectious dance feel. (Sat/Sun)

The Mad Mariachi

Bringing an energetic show jam-packed with musicality, extraordinary talent and personality, this four-piece group will delight audiences by the mix of repertoire that ignites Fiesta everywhere the perform. (Sat/Sun)

Spargo Brothers

A four-piece Bundy band that play classic pub music. Their infectious tones and familiar tunes will get the crowds moving and dancing. (Sat/Sun)

Walisuma

South American-born musicians who perform the timeless music of the Andes. Hailing from Peru, Bolivia and Chile, they rekindle the ancient spirits of the mountains with timeless songs and traditional instruments. (Sat/Sun)

Abby Skye and the Batman

Australian Musician magazine's Baz Bardoe called her "the equivalent of a nuclear blast - you will be blown away. She can seemingly sing any note in the audible spectrum and has mastery over any genre you care to name. A songwriter with a grasp of dynamics and hooks that will give Noel Gallagher sleepless nights.” (Sun)

Glen Rhodes

Described as a terrific sleight-of-hand magician, with a warm charm and lively sense of humour, Glen will have you laughing and amazed at the same time, while mingling with the crowds. (Sun)

Fiesta Tropicale

A vibrant roving band, featuring tropical party and dance music from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Mexico and the Caribbean. With their "Band on Wheels” this group will dance, interact and rove to all parts of the festival. (Sun)

Sacred Circus Stiltwalkers

Sacred Circus produce and style unique specialty acts in house from their creative headquarters in the picturesque Byron Bay hinterland. Valuing exceptional entertainment, creativity and professional personalised service, Sacred Circus and their assortment of visually delightful street theatre and roving acts have been wowing guests since 2005. (Sun)

Bundy Trad Lads

Performing a variety of Dixieland, traditional and swing Jazz music, this lively six-piece band is certain to be a crowd favourite. (Sun)

