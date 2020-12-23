Your fishing outlook for the Christmas weekend

– By now Santa’s sack should be chock-a-block, ready for his annual trip down under this Christmas.

At this stage the forecast around the Bundaberg area for this weekend is looking okay, so get out and wet a line over the Christmas break.

BUNDABERG INSHORE

With the massive amount of bait on all the inshore reefs at the moment, both school and Spanish mackerel have been keeping anglers entertained.

If you can reach the bottom, some nice snapper, grunter and grass sweetlip have made their way into the ice boxes.

BUNDABERG OFFSHORE

Over the past week it was great to see plenty of anglers venturing out offshore to stock up with fresh reef fish for Christmas.

By all reports, sharks were a big problem for most, but it was good to see some trophy reef fish landed including some nice red emperor, coral trout, grass sweet lip, red throat emperor, and parrot fish.

Spanish mackerel were in big numbers on most of the popular marks out offshore from Bundaberg.

THE BURNETT RIVER

Mangrove Jack have really fired up in the Burnett this past week.

All the popular spots like Toft Rocks, Kirby’s Wall, Fairymead Wall and Strathdee’s are all firing.

Mud crabs in the Burnett River are on the move now since the rain last week.

Some absolute studs were caught last week so let’s hope this continues for Christmas.

Ben White with a grunter he caught recently.

THE KOLAN RIVER AND BAFFLE CREEK

Both of these systems are popular at this time of the year.

Mangrove Jack are on most anglers’ wish list and for good reason.

These fish fight well and are fantastic eating. Jack love rock bars and snags and can be targeted with hard and soft plastic lures, and also with well-presented live and strip bait. Bread and butter species like bream, whiting and flathead have all been on the chew with fresh yabbies and prawns getting the job done.

LAKE MONDURAN

How good is it to see Lake Monduran back to its former glory.

The holiday park is packed and the barramundi are on the bite.

Barra over the magic metre are becoming common either trolling or casting.

The new Jackall Super 115 Squirrel lures are working extremely well on Monduran barramundi since their release onto the market last week.

Let’s hope this action improves into 2021, making Monduran the number one place to catch your impoundment barra.

Finally, from all the team at Tackle World Bundaberg, we wish everyone a very happy and safe Christmas and New Year.

Tackleworld Bundaberg